July 17, 2022

HARVARD SHOULD BE EMBARRASSED: The Harvard University web site refers to Students For Fair Admissions v. Harvard, which is currently pending before the Supreme Court, as a “politically motivated lawsuit.” Well … I guess … if Harvard means that in the sense that Brown v. Board of Education (1954) was a politically motivated lawsuit, then yes. The web site also states, “Harvard College does not discriminate against applicants from any group in its admission processes.” This is simply false.

(Here’s my amicus curiae brief supporting Students For Fair Admissions. After reading the Harvard web site, I’m all the more happy that I had the time to write it.)