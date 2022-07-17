July 17, 2022

COOLEST DAY IN HISTORY: On this date in 1902, Willis Haviland Carrier completed his design for the modern air conditioner. God bless him. I still remember the day the house where I grew up in Virginia got air conditioning. I was probably about nine years old.

Here’s a reminder of how much difference air conditioning has made: In 1900, Phoenix’s population was 5,544; today the Phoenix metro area has 4,652,000 people–an unthinkable number without Carrier’s invention. This afternoon, the temperature in Phoenix is expected to reach 110 degrees.