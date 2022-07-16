July 16, 2022

THOMAS DERANGEMENT SYNDROME:

The Supreme Court’s 6-3 takedown of Roe v. Wade on Friday set off a Krakatoa of hatred not seen from the Left since the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States in 2016. As California’s Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis demonstrates, Trump Derangement Syndrome now joins forces with Thomas Derangement Syndrome.

“Who is Clarence Thomas? Is he my Saudi Arabian father who’s going to tell me what I can and cannot do with my body, with my life?” said Kounalakis in a television appearance. “Be prepared to live in defiance of these six people,” Kounalakis added, “who think that they have the right to tell you what you can do with their [sic] bodies.”

As the California Globe noted, of the six justices voting in the majority, Kounalakis named only Clarence Thomas, the only African American, and the only one suddenly branded a “Saudi Arabian father.” All across America, people of all faiths and races might wonder what California’s lieutenant governor is all about.