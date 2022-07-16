July 16, 2022
IT’S COME TO THIS: Washington Post Changes Fareed Zakaria Headline Instructing Democrats to ‘Forget Pronouns’ after Twitter Backlash.
The Washington Post changed the headline of an opinion piece by Fareed Zakaria after facing intense backlash on Twitter over the suggestion that Democrats should “Forget Pronouns.”
The article was first posted on Thursday with the headline, “Forget Pronouns: Democrats need to become the party of building things,” and Zakaria shared the article on Twitter with the commentary that getting “stuff done” is “a lot more important to most Americans than using the right pronouns.”
Zakaria’s message was widely criticized, with many emphasizing the importance of respecting pronouns and paying attention to the needs of transgender people. Chasten Buttigieg, husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, wrote, “It is wildly inappropriate to instruct Democrats to toss aside an entire group of Americans in order to win.”
Oh, I think that’s already happening, Chasten: Hispanic Voters on the Move.
Josh Kraushaar has left National Journal for Axios. Yesterday Axios flagged Kraushaar’s reading of the demographic shifts reflected in the latest New York Times/Siena College Poll: “Democrats now have a bigger advantage among white college graduates than they do with nonwhite voters…”
Today on Axios Kraushaar writes under his own byline in “The great realignment.” The key data point is among Hispanic voters: “Democrats are statistically tied with Republicans among Hispanics on the generic congressional ballot…Dems held a 47-point edge with Hispanics during the 2018 midterms.”
Not coincidentally: Ruy Teixeira, Author of ‘The Emerging Democratic Majority,’ Quits CAP over Its Obsession with Identity Politics.
Meanwhile, back at Twitter’s Fareed-freakout: