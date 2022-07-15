July 15, 2022

«
BIDEN VOTERS POSTING THEIR L’S ONLINE: ‘America Has Become Unsafe:’ Starbucks CEO Rips Politicians In Decaying Cities After Closing 16 Urban Stores.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz blasted the leadership of Democrat-run cities for abdicating their duty to address crime and homelessness after the chain shut down several stores due to safety concerns.

The coffee chain said in a Monday memo that it would shutter 16 stores in major metropolitan areas, including SeattleLos AngelesPortland, Oregon, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

In videos of an alleged internal company meeting obtained by The Post Millennial editor Ari Hoffman, Schultz argued that “America has become unsafe” and noted that the stores facing closures are nevertheless “not unprofitable.”

“It has shocked me that one of the primary concerns that our retail partners have is their own personal safety,” Schultz said of conversations with employees. “And then we heard the stories that go along with it about what happens in our bathrooms, the issue of mental illness, the issue of homelessness, and the issue of crime.”

