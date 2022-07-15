July 15, 2022

NYT: REPUBLICAN POUNCING IS INFLATIONARY, YOU KNOW!

And again, Republican ads and conservative commentary don’t cause recessions any more than Democratic ads and liberal commentary cause it in Republican administrations. The impact of Federal Reserve monetary policies, high prices themselves, energy costs and shortages, and other natural market conditions will have much more impact on consumer spending than a few weeks of political ads. It’s insulting and certainly condescending to assume that voters aren’t paying attention to all of those market signals already, especially — again — since they tell pollsters over and over again that inflation and the economy are already by far and away their biggest concerns in this election.

This is just a stupid attempt to transfer blame for the wreckage of Joe Biden’s policies to the people who opposed them in the first place. It’s an embarrassing attempt at narrative journalism and media water-carrying for the current leadership clique, and yet another marker on the long decline of media credibility in the US.