July 15, 2022
REPORT: Eric Weinberg, Co-Executive Producer on Scrubs and Californication, Arrested on Multiple Rape Charges.
The more cynical among us would see all these headlines, and start to wonder if: Hollywood Is a Sex-Grooming Gang.
