July 15, 2022

REPORT: Eric Weinberg, Co-Executive Producer on Scrubs and Californication, Arrested on Multiple Rape Charges.

The more cynical among us would see all these headlines, and start to wonder if: Hollywood Is a Sex-Grooming Gang.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:30 pm
