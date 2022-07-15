July 15, 2022
BIDENFLATION: Wholesale inflation surges 11.3% in June, accelerating more than expected.
Wholesale inflation doesn’t reach consumers until later, so any happy talk from Washington that we’ve seen the worst seems premature.
