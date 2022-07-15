July 15, 2022
JOEL POLLAK: Biden Succeeds In Israel by Abandoning His Own Policies.
In the 2020 campaign, Biden sought to appease anti-Israel voices within his own party by promising to open a consulate for the Palestinians in “East Jerusalem.” He also vowed to bring back the Iran nuclear deal, and he criticized Saudi Arabia harshly.
Today, Biden has abandoned plans for a Palestinian consulate that would divide the city — so much so that the White House had to walk back a gaffe by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, a noted Russia hoaxer, that Biden still intended to do so.
Biden signed a declaration committing to stop Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon; he told Israeli TV the U.S. would use force. And he is flying from Tel Aviv to Saudi Arabia — after Trump flew the first direct leg in the opposite direction in 2017.
Biden clings to the conceit that he is somehow correcting his predecessor’s mistakes.
Who knows, at this point he might even believe it.