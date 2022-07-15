July 15, 2022

JOEL POLLAK: Biden Succeeds In Israel by Abandoning His Own Policies.

In the 2020 campaign, Biden sought to appease anti-Israel voices within his own party by promising to open a consulate for the Palestinians in “East Jerusalem.” He also vowed to bring back the Iran nuclear deal, and he criticized Saudi Arabia harshly.

Today, Biden has abandoned plans for a Palestinian consulate that would divide the city — so much so that the White House had to walk back a gaffe by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, a noted Russia hoaxer, that Biden still intended to do so.

Biden signed a declaration committing to stop Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon; he told Israeli TV the U.S. would use force. And he is flying from Tel Aviv to Saudi Arabia — after Trump flew the first direct leg in the opposite direction in 2017.

Biden clings to the conceit that he is somehow correcting his predecessor’s mistakes.