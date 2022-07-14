July 14, 2022

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS: AOC Melts Down over Comedian’s Catcalls — Days After Mocking Concerns for Kavanaugh’s Safety.

On the other hand: “Some would say that Ocasio-Cortez deserves this treatment, because she has enthusiastically promoted the public harassment of conservatives. It’s true: she does deserve it. Nevertheless, we conservatives should not be dragged down to the Democrats’ level. This kind of behavior does no one any good. Lately there has been a lot of talk about the possibility of civil war or, short of that, peaceful disunion. If the day ever comes when disunion becomes necessary, let’s not have any ambiguity about whose misconduct brought about that sad state of affairs.”