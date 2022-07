THE HORROR…THE HORROR…: James Lileks spots Liberace and Red Skelton’s dancers performing Simon & Garfunkel’s “Feelin’ Groovy” in 1968. “Now and then you see something that cannot be paused, lest you discover it’s not real, a hallucination. You have to keep watching. There’s so much going on in this video. You could write a book.”

Click over to watch – if you dare!