July 14, 2022

THE MEDIA’S GLENN YOUNGKIN ROPE-A-DOPE:

On issue after issue, Youngkin was essentially asked to defend the idea he’s not a radical extremist or to criticize other members of his party as radical extremists. There is no Republican who will receive positive treatment by the press unless they are domesticated lapdogs or useful idiots for the priorities of the left.

The nomination of Trump in 2016 indicated that Republican voters finally recognized this game for what it is. Having seen the savage treatment of their ticket in 2012, GOP voters decided they were done playing nice or even trying to win the Washington Post to their side. And as I’ve noted in the past regarding the media’s attacks on the misogyny, heartlessness and extremism of the likes of Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan: if you cry wolf long enough, you lack the vocabulary when the actual beast shows up.

In Youngkin’s case, he could actually be a formidable national candidate with many positive attributes and an ability to reach beyond the traditional party coalitions. And as soon as he was a threat to win, the media would depict him as the unthinkable: worse than Trump.