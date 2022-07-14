July 14, 2022
GOODER AND HARDER, CALIFORNIA: California law AB-5 is screwing over 75,000 truckers and will make inflation worse while Dems are tanking.
Related: VDH on California’s Brylcreemed governor: Gavin Newsom’s Weird Idea of ‘Freedom.’
GOODER AND HARDER, CALIFORNIA: California law AB-5 is screwing over 75,000 truckers and will make inflation worse while Dems are tanking.
Related: VDH on California’s Brylcreemed governor: Gavin Newsom’s Weird Idea of ‘Freedom.’
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.