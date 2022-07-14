July 14, 2022

RIOTS FOR THEE, BUT NOT FOR ME: AOC Freaks out Over Being Trolled in Public Days After Defending Harassment of Justice Kavanaugh.

Just days ago, AOC mocked the public harassment of Justice Brett Kavanaugh that ran him out of a DC restaurant.

To summarize, it’s totally cool for protesters to harass a Supreme Court justice in public, causing him to have to escape out the backdoor of a restaurant. That’s just democracy in action, and AOC is all for that. In fact, she’s so for it that she’ll make fun of anyone who complains about it. But if a comedian makes jokes about her on the Capitol steps, she wants law enforcement to arrest the guy while she becomes enraged at the fact that that type of public protest is even allowed.

Did you get all that?