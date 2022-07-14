July 14, 2022

ANOTHER CRISIS BY DESIGN: Why Biden Could Come Back From Saudi Arabia Empty Handed. “The Middle East is just the right place to go when oil supply is concerned. Unfortunately for President Biden and for consumers in America and elsewhere, the biggest oil producers in the Middle East have very little to offer in the short term to alleviate the pain at the pump. Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude oil exporter, may not have the capacity and/or the willingness to tap deeper into capacity despite the continuous calls from major oil-consuming nations.”

The Left’s war on American energy production is a license for OPEC — and the Saudis in particular — to print money. Why would they help Biden (at their own expense) out of the hole he dug himself?