July 13, 2022

OLD AND BUSTED: Midnight basketball urged to curb teen mischief.

—The Baltimore Sun, January 23rd, 1995.

The New Hotness? Philadelphia DA Touts Pools As Solution To Violence Plaguing His City.

Democratic Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner promoted public swimming pools as a means for mitigating violence at a Monday press conference.

Krasner delivered brief remarks to promote public pools this summer, highlighting an exhibit on swimming and segregation, according to WHYY. City officials pointed to the need to open more pools and to extend operating hours for open facilities in order to curb violence.

“I don’t know if there’s any better way to put it than saving lives as opposed to taking lives,” Krasner said, according to the outlet. “I’d like to go down that path instead of seeing kids on either end of a gun.”

* * * * * * * *

The “progressive district attorney” has come under fire for his allegedly soft-on-crime policies. Former Philadelphia mayor Michael Nutter, a Democrat, rebuked Kranser for having “little regard for human lives lost, many of them Black and brown, while he advances his own national profile.”

Krasner received almost $3 million from George Soros-linked organizations over the course of two campaigns, according to the New York Post. Voters reelected Krasner last year amid a rise in gun violence and criticism for his determination to preserve criminal justice reforms like no-cash bail.