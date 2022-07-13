July 13, 2022

JOE BIDEN’S RETURN TO CLEAN GOVERNMENT: Ron Johnson Details ‘Enormous Coverup’ Going on by Admin Over Hunter Biden. “Rep. James Comer (R-KY) — the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee — explained they have a ton of Suspicious Activity Reports — 150 reports — regarding Hunter Biden and Jim Biden transactions, but now, the Biden Administration has changed the Treasury rules to make it harder for Congress to get those reports and thus, harder to uncover the problems. He said that would likely put them at the top of the list for reports. Comer previously said the Treasury Department was trying to thwart the GOP effort and had falsely represented that they’d turned over the requested documents to Congress.”