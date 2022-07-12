July 12, 2022

ROD DREHER: Breaking Macy Gray — Once-brave singer forced to bow down before the Female Penis. “[W]hat they did to her is an example of what they will do to anybody who dares to speak out against transgender totalitarianism. If you want to have a successful career in entertainment, or a middle-class profession, you must salute the female penis. Most of us over a certain age understand how insane, morally and scientifically, that is. But the schools are working hard to brainwash the younger generation.”

QED: Josh Hawley Called ‘Transphobic,’ Accused of Inciting Violence in Incredibly Wild Senate Testimony.

UPDATE: That Senate Abortion Testimony Just Got Even Wackier.

Sen. John Cornyn: “Do you think that a baby that is not yet born has value?” Khiara Bridges, law professor at UC Berkeley School of Law: “I believe that a person with a capacity for pregnancy has value.” Cornyn: “You’re not answering.” Bridges: “I’m answering a more interesting question to me.”

“Oh. Is that how Congressional testimony works now? You just answer the imaginary things that float into your head while the members of Congress twiddle their thumbs and wait for you to land back on Earth? I don’t think that’s the way this works and I’m not sure why Democrats put her forward because it certainly isn’t helping their cause for the midterms when Americans see and hear this kind of testimony. It’s hard to imagine that she teaches people. But this is where Democrats are at this point, pushing nonsensical assertions.”

