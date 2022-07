I’LL TAKE STATEMENTS NO ONE IS UTTERING IN TEXAS RIGHT NOW FOR $500, ALEX:

As Glenn has written, why not start with a pilot program first? Ban A/C for DC! “We won two world wars without air conditioning our federal employees. Nothing in their performance over the last 50 or 60 years suggests that A/C has improved things. Besides, The Washington Post informs us that A/C is sexist, and that Europeans think it’s stupid.”