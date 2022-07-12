July 12, 2022

TEAM BIDEN REVEALS ITS CYNICISM BY PUNISHING BORDER PATROL AGENTS:

When the story broke, President Joe Biden—a man known to pay careful attention to detail—quickly said the illegal immigrants from Haiti had been “strapped” by Border Patrol agents on horseback.

“I promise you, those people will pay,” Biden told reporters.

However, as the photos were examined and evidence came in, it became clear that no whipping had taken place and that partisans had grossly distorted the actions of the Border Patrol agents.

The story should have died there. But no, there had to be a lengthy official investigation.

After a ridiculous 10 months, the Biden administration found its verdict.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility last week released a report on the Border Patrol incident, finding that the mounted agents hadn’t strapped anyone, but were guilty anyway and subject to punishment.

Promises made, promises kept, I guess.

The Biden administration’s 500-page report essentially admits that Border Patrol agents didn’t whip the Haitian migrants, which had been quite clear to anyone who earnestly examined the photos and video.

But the administration still threw four agents under the bus, saying that they acted in an “unprofessional” manner and engaged in “dangerous” behavior.

Oh, and they used “vulgar” language.

Wait, doesn’t that make Biden unfit to be president? Different standards, I guess.

It’s clear from the report that the Border Patrol agents were just doing their jobs under difficult and chaotic conditions. Were they supposed to do nothing?

Probably, at least if the Biden administration had its way.

It doesn’t take 500 pages to conclude that the Biden administration found the Border Patrol agents guilty before this ridiculously lengthy “investigation” took place.