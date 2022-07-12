July 12, 2022

GREAT MOMENTS IN OUTSOURCING: Jill Biden Has Her Press Secretary Apologize for Her Over Comparing Latinos to Tacos.

A few odd things. For one, it lacks the “x” the left loves to attach to the Latino community in order to make the term more “inclusive.” It’s a term the majority of the Latino community expressly rejects, so I can’t help but wonder if the lack of the “x” this time is the left’s way of doing a small bit of damage control.

Secondly, why didn’t the First Lady say this herself?

I feel like this was a message she could have delivered herself to a nearby reporter, yet she relegates this apology to a throwaway tweet by one of her underlings? That doesn’t actually convey regret, it conveys annoyance or cowardice. Either way, it’s not much of an apology.

This is a perfect opportunity to play the “what if it was a Republican” game. If someone outside of the Democrat Party had said something like this then you can damn well bet this would have been a blatant sign of racism according to the left. If a Republican had compared the Latino community to tacos you can bet they’d be blasting the term “racism and xenophobia” out of every working speaker.