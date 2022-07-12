July 12, 2022

JEFF GOLDSTEIN OF THE EXCELLENT PROTEIN WISDOM BLOG COULD USE SOME HELP: Supporting our family.

As many of you know, Satchel’s battle with brain cancer resulted in a loss of his pituitary, and with that came a lifetime medical bill that requires replacement therapies and drugs that are hugely expensive out of pocket. His particular cancer is very rare (1 case per 1mil); and much of his treatment — mood balancers, growth hormones, testosterone, et al — is not common. We get our health insurance through my wife’s company. It isn’t very good, and as a result, we start each year $36k in the hole.

We’ve weathered the storm for 5+ years. But we’re at a crossroads now. Inflation has crippled us, as I’m sure it has many of you. We’re maxed out on credit. So we either come up with $40k or we’ll lose our house — or be forced to sell in an unkind market.