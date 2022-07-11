July 11, 2022

GREAT MOMENTS IN PANDERING: Jill Biden Tells Texas Hispanics They Are as ‘Unique as the Breakfast Tacos’ During Speech in San Antonio.

First Lady Jill Biden told a group of progressive Texas Hispanic voters they were as “unique” as “breakfast tacos” during a speech Monday in San Antonio.

Biden addressed a crowd assembled for the UnidosUS Annual Conference, which began on Saturday.

According to video of her remarks obtained by Jorge Bonilla of the the conservative Media Research Center, she compared attendees to breakfast tacos.

She also mispronounced the word “bodega” when she said “bogeda.”