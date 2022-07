KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: America’s Cop-Hating Cities Will Soon Face an Ugly Reckoning. “Many of the big ‘defund the police’ cities quickly realized the error of their ways and tried to undo some of the damage they’d done, largely to no avail. It turns out that blaming cops for everything kind of sticks with the cops. It’s a dangerous and difficult profession as it is, why would anyone want to do it in a city run by people who would rather side with criminals?”