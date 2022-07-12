«
July 12, 2022

YAWN: New coronavirus mutant raises concerns in India and beyond. “Scientists say the variant – called BA.2.75 – may be able to spread rapidly and get around immunity from vaccines and previous infection. It’s unclear whether it could cause more serious disease than other omicron variants, including the globally prominent BA.5.”

Left unsaid: How many people are actually sick or how badly. They’re trying to scare people with infectious new variants that don’t actually do any harm outside the usual risk groups.

Posted by Stephen Green at 7:33 am
