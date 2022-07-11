July 11, 2022

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
WHERE’S HUNTER, FAT? Hunter Biden could face prostitution charges for transporting hookers across state lines and disguising checks to them as payments for ‘medical services’: Spent $30k in five months on ‘the girlfriend experience.’
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.