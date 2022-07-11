«

July 11, 2022

WHERE’S HUNTER, FAT? Hunter Biden could face prostitution charges for transporting hookers across state lines and disguising checks to them as payments for ‘medical services’: Spent $30k in five months on ‘the girlfriend experience.’

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 5:30 pm
