July 11, 2022

LISTEN, SUG: DON’T FORGET TO SAY YOUR PRAYERS. NYC releases PSA for what to do in case of nuclear attack.

Forget “duck and cover”; “get inside” and “stay tuned.”

If a nuclear blast befalls the Big Apple, New Yorkers should immediately seek shelter indoors and stay put.

That’s according to a new public service announcement the city released Monday outlining the three key steps New Yorkers should take in case Gotham gets nuked, either by a foreign power or a terrorist with a “dirty bomb”:

Get inside

Stay inside

Stay tuned

“As the threat landscape continues to evolve, it is important that New Yorkers know we are preparing for any imminent threats and are providing them with the resources they need to stay safe and informed,” said the city’s Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol in a statement on July 11.

>While the likelihood of such an attack in or around the Five Boroughs is “very low,” according to the Emergency Management Department, the agency released a short video online to show that they have a plan in case it does.