July 11, 2022

PETE BUTTIGIEG JUST (FALSELY) ACCUSED BRETT KAVANAUGH OF A CRIME: “Despite the Democrats’ apparently mass false memory, Brett Kavanaugh never once during his confirmation process promised that he would not overturn Roe v. Wade. (If he had made such a promise, he would’ve lost many Republican votes and probably not have been confirmed!) He simply acknowledged Roe as an important precedent, an objective fact, and promised to show precedent respect—but that doesn’t mean never overturning it, something every sitting member of the Supreme Court has voted to do countless times.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 1:22 pm
