July 11, 2022
ASK NOT FOR WHOM THE KNIVES ARE OUT: Kamala Harris Sure Sounds Nervous When Asked About Running Again as Biden’s Veep. “Interviewed this weekend by Robert Costa on CBS’s Face The Nation, Harris lost her poker face.”
ASK NOT FOR WHOM THE KNIVES ARE OUT: Kamala Harris Sure Sounds Nervous When Asked About Running Again as Biden’s Veep. “Interviewed this weekend by Robert Costa on CBS’s Face The Nation, Harris lost her poker face.”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.