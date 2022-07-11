«
»

July 11, 2022

ASK NOT FOR WHOM THE KNIVES ARE OUT: Kamala Harris Sure Sounds Nervous When Asked About Running Again as Biden’s Veep. “Interviewed this weekend by Robert Costa on CBS’s Face The Nation, Harris lost her poker face.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 1:13 pm
