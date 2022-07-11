July 11, 2022

I’M EXPECTING A SYSTEM-SHATTERING KABOOM: Scientists think they know when a rogue star will ruin the Solar System. “These “stellar flybys” are common and play an important role in the long-term evolution of planetary systems. As a result, the long-term stability of the Solar System has been the subject of scientific investigation for centuries. According to a new study by a team of Canadian astrophysicists, residents of the Solar System may rest easy. After conducting a series of simulations, they determined that a star will not pass by and perturb our Solar System for another 100 billion years. Beyond that, the possibilities are somewhat frightening.”