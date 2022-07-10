July 10, 2022

ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: White House fires back at ‘out of step’ activists fuming over Biden’s response to abortion ruling.

The White House is blasting progressives who “have been consistently out of step” with the Democratic Party amid criticism that President Biden’s response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade has been too little, too late.

The White House defended Biden’s handling of the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned the constitutional right to an abortion on June 24, while progressive Democrats have called for a number of responses, including packing the Supreme Court, ending the Senate filibuster, declaring a public health emergency, and launching abortion clinics on federal property.

“Joe Biden’s goal in responding to Dobbs is not to satisfy some activists who have been consistently out of step with the mainstream of the Democratic Party,” outgoing White House communications director Kate Bedingfield fired back in a statement Saturday. “It’s to deliver help to women who are in danger and assemble a broad-based coalition to defend a woman’s right to choose now, just as he assembled such a coalition to win during the 2020 campaign.”

“The president has been showing his deep outrage as an American and executing his bold plan — which is the product of months of hard work — ever since this decision was handed down,” she said.