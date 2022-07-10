July 10, 2022

THURSTON, WE HAVE A PROBLEM: Just Stop Oil protesters damaged Constable’s The Hay Wain in gluing stunt, gallery says, as eco-zealot faces accusations of hypocrisy for racking up 50,000 air miles jetting to Bali, Australia and the Canary Islands.

Yesterday security guards watched as Hunt and fellow student Lazarus, who describes himself as a ‘musician and activist’, forced the National Gallery to evacuate art lovers, tourists and a class of 11-year-old children on a school trip from Room 34 where the painting hangs.

MailOnline can reveal that Miss Hunt, 23, is the co-founder of Just Stop Oil whose social media pages are adorned with exotic holiday pictures from locations including south-east Asia, Australia and the Canary Islands. Earlier this year she glued herself to the red carpet at the Bafta awards, and she has broken into an ExxonMobil oil refinery in Hampshire.

The former XR supporter even used the long haul trips to try to bolster her environmental credentials, telling social media followers from Bali: ‘Can we look back in another 50 years and say we did everything to protect our pretty cool planet?’

If Miss Hunt flew to every destination she would have clocked up 49,404 air miles over five years and been responsible for the emissions of 13 tons of carbon dioxide. The European average – per person – is 8.4 tons in a whole year, according to the My Climate website.