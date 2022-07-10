July 10, 2022

IRA STOLL: Good News.

It’s hard to know for sure precisely what accounts for the [NY] Times labeling this article explicitly as “Good News.” Maybe the Times headline writers don’t actually trust the newspaper’s own readers to agree that increased racial diversity in bookstore ownership and management is good news, and the headline writers think the readers need to be heavy-handedly told that it is? Or maybe there are internal career-advancement incentives at the Times that reward newsroom employees for signaling that they are on board with the racial-diversity-is-super-important-but-viewpoint-and-religious-diversity-doesn’t-matter point of view?