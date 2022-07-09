July 9, 2022

«
THE SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE: Here is the exact type of person who was most likely to leave San Francisco in the pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic stripped San Francisco of a decade’s worth of population gain in a single year — mostly by hollowing out its population-rich downtown and neighborhoods close by.

Now, thanks to detailed data from the U.S. Census Bureau, it’s possible to identify the greatest losses by demographics, too. Last week, the census released data population trends by age, sex, race and ethnicity. And it turns out that young adults, particularly white people in their late twenties, drove S.F.’s historic decline.

From April 2020 to July 2021, the city lost nearly 7% of its population, going from 873,965 to 815,201 residents — the lowest number since 2010. Among those age 25 to 29 who identified as female, white and non-Hispanic, the population dropped by 26%. White men of the age group saw nearly the exact same decline.

The disproportionate number of white people leaving the city may have to do with the increase in remote work. White people in the Bay Area are more likely than Hispanic and Black people (and roughly as likely as Asian people) to work in remote-friendly occupations, according to a report by the Bay Area Council Economic Institute.

But isn’t the loss of whites in the city really for the best? What white Americans need to learn from Germany about handling our brutal history of racism.

—Headline, the San Francisco Chronicle, January 27th.

Perhaps though, the Dobbs decision will limit the need for an expanded Welcome Wagon program:

—A since-deleted tweet by E. Jean Carroll.

Flashback: Never Mind? E. Jean Carroll tells Lawrence O’Donnell it would be ‘disrespectful’ to file criminal rape charges against Trump.

