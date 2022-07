RICH IS BETTER: For years now, Israeli kibbutz have been moving away from utopian socialism and toward something more like a market economy. In the process, they’ve gotten richer. But did that make them hard-hearted toward the less fortunate? A new study suggests their attitudes toward market mechanisms have gotten more positive now that they’ve had experience with them, but their support for redistribution to the poor has not changed. And it’s easier now that they’re richer.