July 9, 2022

I ASKED MY GENTLEMAN FRIEND FOR A GENERATOR FOR MY BIRTHDAY … in case of rolling blackouts … or brownouts or whatever.  I’ve been working on a report for the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights about Hurricane Maria and the yearlong power outage it caused in Puerto Rico, and it’s got me wound up.  (Yes, I know that Puerto Rico’s grid was old and rickety, but California’s is not so great either.)  I want something that I can lift and plug into the wall to store up electricity in anticipation of temporary outages … but also something with solar panels to use in case things really go south.  I live on the rim of a canyon where fire hazard is very real.  I could never store fuel on this property.  So is this what I want?  Advice, please.

Posted by Gail Heriot at 8:08 pm
