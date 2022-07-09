July 9, 2022

I ASKED MY GENTLEMAN FRIEND FOR A GENERATOR FOR MY BIRTHDAY … in case of rolling blackouts … or brownouts or whatever. I’ve been working on a report for the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights about Hurricane Maria and the yearlong power outage it caused in Puerto Rico, and it’s got me wound up. (Yes, I know that Puerto Rico’s grid was old and rickety, but California’s is not so great either.) I want something that I can lift and plug into the wall to store up electricity in anticipation of temporary outages … but also something with solar panels to use in case things really go south. I live on the rim of a canyon where fire hazard is very real. I could never store fuel on this property. So is this what I want? Advice, please.