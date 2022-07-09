July 9, 2022

GREAT MOMENTS IN KINSLEY GAFFES: Canned climate official was right, consumers suffer the most.

Remember David Ismay?

He was [Massachusetts’] $130,000 a year climate change czar — a mini-John Kerry — who was forced to resign after he was inadvertently caught telling the truth.

He revealed how the Green anti-fossil-fuel movement wants to punish you to save the planet.

Ismay, speaking to a virtual meeting of the Vermont Climate Council last year on gas and oil emissions, said, “Sixty percent of our emissions that need to be reduced come from you — the person across the street, the senior on fixed income.”

If that was not damaging enough, he added, “There is no bad guy left, at least in Massachusetts, to point the finger at, turn the screws on and, you know, break their will so we have to break your will. I can’t even say that publicly.”

Unfortunately for Ismay a U.S. Naval Academy graduate and Navy Seal, his comments were recorded by the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, a conservative group opposed to Gov. Charlie Baker’s Transportation and Climate Change Initiative and offshore wind farms.

Ismay resigned after Baker took issue with his remarks.

Yet, in retrospect, Ismay was telling the truth when he talked about who would carry the burden for Joe Biden’s half-baked, premature and ill-conceived war on fossil fuel.

In his equivocating letter of resignation, he said, “Although my comments were interpreted by some as placing the burden of climate change on hardworking families and vulnerable populations, my intent was the opposite.”

The truth is that it is the hardworking families of the country who are paying for Biden’s ill-planned war on fossil fuel. They are paying for it every time they gas up or go to the grocery store.

Ismay should have stuck to his guns. He was right before he was wrong.