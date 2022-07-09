«
»

July 9, 2022

SRI LANKA’S PRIME MINISTER RESIGNS AFTER PROTESTERS SWARM PRESIDENT’S PALACE: PM Ranil Wickremesinghe resigns amid hostile protests.

Earlier:

Sri Lanka Begging Russia and India for Fuel: A Nation Wrecked by Green Agricultural Policies.

Here’s What Life Looks Like in a Country That’s Run Out of Fuel.

Could It Happen Here? 200 Dead, as Sri Lanka Literally Runs Out of Gas.

In Sri Lanka, Organic Farming Went Catastrophically Wrong.

Sri Lanka facing imminent threat of starvation, senior politician warns.

Looming food shortages is the next ‘slow-moving disaster’ to hit world.

