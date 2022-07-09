July 9, 2022
SRI LANKA’S PRIME MINISTER RESIGNS AFTER PROTESTERS SWARM PRESIDENT’S PALACE: PM Ranil Wickremesinghe resigns amid hostile protests.
Earlier:
● Sri Lanka Begging Russia and India for Fuel: A Nation Wrecked by Green Agricultural Policies.
● Here’s What Life Looks Like in a Country That’s Run Out of Fuel.
● Could It Happen Here? 200 Dead, as Sri Lanka Literally Runs Out of Gas.
● In Sri Lanka, Organic Farming Went Catastrophically Wrong.
● Sri Lanka facing imminent threat of starvation, senior politician warns.
● Looming food shortages is the next ‘slow-moving disaster’ to hit world.