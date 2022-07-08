July 8, 2022
COLLEGE OF ST. JOSEPH TO LAUNCH: The tag line for this new school is “Learn a trade, earn a degree and graduate without crippling debt.” The plan is to combine education in a trade with Catholic teachings. Not a bad idea.
