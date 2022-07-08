«
July 8, 2022

COLLEGE OF ST. JOSEPH TO LAUNCH:  The tag line for this new school is “Learn a trade, earn a degree and graduate without crippling debt.”  The plan is to combine education in a trade with Catholic teachings.  Not a bad idea.

Posted by Gail Heriot at 7:53 pm
