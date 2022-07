“YOU STAY CLASSY, JOE BIDEN:”

joe Biden has real-life Ron Burgandy moment, says "repeat the line" when the teleprompter wanted him to just repeat the line. pic.twitter.com/y9z0IPlqzA — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) July 8, 2022

America’s Newspaper of Record predicts a looming breakup for the two inanimate objects: ‘I Can’t Work With This Man’—After Repeated Gaffes, Biden’s Teleprompter Resigns In Disgust.

Be careful Joe — XD-235 is a fickle beast!