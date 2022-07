YOU SHOULD NOT HAVE COME BACK:

Me and the kid finally polished off the last episode of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series….and it’s dreadful.

Spoiler warning: My son said, “I know who the real bad guy in Star Wars is. It’s Obi-Wan Kenobi. He could have killed Darth Vader twice and he let him live. And he’s gonna kill trillions of people It’s Obi-Wan’s fault! He’s the bad guy!”