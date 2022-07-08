July 8, 2022

WE TOLD YOU SO: Top Democrats, Staffers Fume Over White House’s Chaotic Impotence.

According to top Democrats – two dozen of which spoke with CNN (including White House staffers), Biden either isn’t acting with – or isn’t capable of – the urgency required in the moment, raising questions over ‘basic management’ abilities.

“Rudderless, aimless and hopeless,” said one member of Congress in describing the White House.

As an example of the sheer incompetence, top Biden aides are still wrangling over a response to Roe more than a week after the ruling, despite the draft decision leaking six weeks beforehand.