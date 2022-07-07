July 7, 2022

PAULA BOLYARD: Liz Warren and Her Coven of Witches Don’t Care About Women. Here’s How We Know.

Let’s get one thing straight: The Left doesn’t care about women with unplanned pregnancies. They only care about murdering babies and keeping Planned Parenthood’s taxpayer-funded grift going. You know how we know? Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Eichmann) is trying to shut down crisis pregnancy centers that have helped untold millions of women — and saved the lives of more than 800,000 babies, just since 2016 — by providing prenatal care and ultrasounds, parenting classes, counseling, diapers, other baby supplies including formula and furniture, and access to social services. But that’s not good enough for Liz Warren because those centers refuse to shed innocent blood.

On Wednesday Warren said, “Here in Massachusetts, these so-called crisis pregnancy centers outnumber genuine abortion clinics three to one.”

She accused crisis pregnancy centers of tricking women into visiting the clinics thinking they’ll be able to get an abortion and then pulling a bait-and-switch in order to harm them. “That needs to stop. We need to put a stop to that in Massachusetts right now,” she declared.