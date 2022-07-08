July 8, 2022

THEY NO LONGER UNDERESTIMATE HIS ABILITY TO F*** THINGS UP: Biden Faces Open Rebellion From His Own Party. “The Democrats are fully aware that the lay of the land is not in their favor come November. They are now willing (some of them on the record) to blast the Biden administration as inefficient, rudderless, etc., and in dire need of some energy at the very least. And they are absolutely correct on that note, by the way. Biden gives public statements and just sounds like a tired old man.”

Previously: How Will Democrats Ditch Biden?