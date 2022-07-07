July 7, 2022

COLORADO: Boulder County gun restrictions proposal gets initial approval.

The ordinance drafts cover the five following restrictions:

Banning the sale of firearms to anyone under the age of 21

Requiring a waiting period of 10 days to sell or purchase a firearm

Prohibiting the carrying of firearms in sensitive public places

Banning the sale of assault rifles along with large magazines and trigger activators

Regulating the possession of unfinished gun frames and guns without serial numbers, sometimes referred to as ghost guns

Tuesdays’ approvals now open up the opportunity for a second reading where the community can get involved, questions can be asked, and tweaks can be proposed before a formal vote takes place.