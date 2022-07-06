July 6, 2022

THE BULWALK IS STILL CONSERVING CONSERVATISM MOST CONSERVATIVELY: Can Democrats Find Their Fear and Rage? American carnage: But this time for real.

Bernie Sanders, for instance, has not been principally concerned that the Supreme Court would overturn Roe—and that same sex marriage could be next. Or that Big Lie Republicans across the country have been nominated after campaigning on promises to steal the next election. Instead, he has mostly focused on criticizing his party for turning its back on the working class.

Months ago Sanders declared that a “major course correction” was required and said “You really can’t win an election with a bumper sticker that says: ‘Well, we can’t do much, but the other side is worse.’”

Really Bernie. It sure seems like the Republicans have figured out how to make that math work.

* * * * * * * *

This year, Democrats should run on anger and terror. As campaign genius Corey Lewandowski said in 2018, before the first anti-Trump wave, “People don’t turn out to say thank you.” This is why Republicans spent 2018 trying to scare Americans about caravans, hoping their fear and loathing of Trump would be eclipsed by fear of MS-13. It turned out that Trump was more frightening.

It’s not far-fetched to think some swing voters will be scared to put Republicans in charge of the House after they learn that Republicans not only abetted Trump but some worked so hard to help steal the election they asked for pardons themselves. Some Democrats think they will be. Simon Rosenberg, who was one of the first Democrats to note that voters in recent months were separating their views of Biden from Democratic Senate candidates, has argued that the same anti-Trump energy that propelled Democrats to the majority in 2018 and Biden to the presidency can materialize again.