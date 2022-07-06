July 6, 2022

GREAT MOMENTS IN RADICAL CHIC: ABC: Who Better Than Attempted Reagan Assassin to Tout Gun Control? “Who better to talk gun control with than the attempted assassin of Ronald Reagan? That’s apparently the thinking of ABC’s Nightline. In a little more than a week, the ABC program and CBS have devoted a whopping 13 minutes and 41 seconds to interviewing John Hinckley Jr., the man who shot the President in 1981 and also wounded three others.”

Taxi Driver ascendant: Hinckley was inspired by Martin Scorsese’s searing 1976 film, to commit (a thankfully failed) murder, and just like Travis Bickle, Scorsese’s protagonist, he’s lived long enough to become a media hero. But did anyone at CBS or ABC question their choice of interview subjects?