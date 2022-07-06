July 6, 2022

OTHER PEOPLE’S MONEY: Senator Manchin Strikes Deal on Massive Drug Pricing Package.

The drug pricing deal was originally part of a reconciliation package known as the “Build Back Better” bill, but Manchin balked at the $2 trillion price tag and the bill died aborning.

But Biden needed the Build Back Better bill, or some version of it, to give Democrats a record to take to the voters for midterms, so he asked Chuck Schumer to keep after Manchin to get something — anything — passed.

It appears now that Schumer has succeeded.