July 4, 2022

AGING ROCKERS QUIETLY CRAWL BACK TO SPOTIFY AFTER SHORT-LIVED JOE ROGAN PROTEST: “Crosby, Stills & Nash have ended the protest they began against Spotify five months ago over the streaming service’s deal with podcast king Joe Rogan. The aging harmony rockers’ music returned to Spotify July 2, according to Billboard. They had pulled their catalog in solidarity with erstwhile member Neil Young, who was upset at Rogan’s penchant for interviewing guests with different points of view on COVID.”