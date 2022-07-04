July 4, 2022

John Hinderaker: Happy Independence Day? [Updated.]

We have been seeing poll data for some years, indicating that liberals generally are not proud to be Americans. The Washington Times headlines: “Independence Day on track to be a conservative holiday, experts say.” The article cites the sorts of poll data that are now familiar. For example:

A nationwide survey of 2,000 college students reported Tuesday that 76% of self-identified conservative undergraduates feel “proud to be an American,” while 40% of liberals feel likewise.

This year, we are seeing more liberals not just ignoring the 4th of July, but condemning it.